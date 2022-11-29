A Trillion And Counting

Music audio streams in the U.S. have surpassed the one trillion mark for 2022, according to LUMINATE data. The milestone, passed on SATURDAY (11/26), is the first time the trillion mark has been reached in a single year.

LUMINATE says that the top five streamed songs in the U.S. so far this year (as of NOVEMBER 24th) are HARRY STYLES' "As It Was" with 558 million streams; GLASS ANIMALS' "Heat Waves" (493 million); FUTURE's "Wait For U" (460 million); KODAK BLACK's "Super Gremlin " (443 million); and BAD BUNNY and CHENCHO CORLEONE's "Me Porto Bonito" (425 million). And during its release week of OCTOBER 21-27, cuts from TAYLOR SWIFT's "MIDNIGHTS" represented one out of every 42 streams in the U.S.

