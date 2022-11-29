TidalWave Music Festival

JASON ALDEAN, BROOKS & DUNN and THOMAS RHETT will headline the 2023 TIDALWAVE MUSIC FESTIVAL, set for AUGUST 11th–13th in ATLANTIC CITY, NJ. The main stage will also host performances by COOPER ALAN, PRISCILLA BLOCK, LINDSAY ELL, RANDY HOUSER, COREY KENT, DUSTIN LYNCH, JO DEE MESSINA, JELLY ROLL, LILY ROSE, DYLAN SCOTT, NATE SMITH, COLE SWINDELL, MITCHELL TENPENNY, HAILEY WHITTERS, and DEEJAY SILVER.

TIDALWAVE will also feature a "Next From NASHVILLE" stage. Performers there will include GEORGE BIRGE, MADELINE EDWARDS, MACKENZIE CARPENTER, JOHN MORGAN, MEGAN MORONEY and others.

Tickets will go on sale at 10a (ET) on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th. Get tickets and the full lineup here.

