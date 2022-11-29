Time To Vote On Bill?

A letter from the state broadcasters associations in all 50 states, the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, and PUERTO RICO to SENATE leadership urges that a vote be held on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, the bill that would allow publishers a limited exemption from antitrust rules to negotiate terms for access and payment with FACEBOOK and other online platforms. The bill has passed the SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE by a 15-7 bipartisan vote but has yet to be brought to a vote by the full SENATE as the end of the 117th CONGRESS nears.

The letter, sent to Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) and Minority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), says, "The JCPA is an urgently needed first step toward countering Big Tech’s market dominance. This critical legislation would help level the playing field so that broadcasters and other local news publishers can jointly negotiate with dominant online platforms and be fairly compensated." The letter concludes, "whether on its own or with a package of other legislation addressing other aspects of Big Tech market dominance, we urge you to bring this bipartisan bill before the full SENATE before the end of the year."

« see more Net News