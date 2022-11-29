Tickets On Sale Friday 12/2

NATE SMITH, LAINEY WILSON, and DALTON DOVER are among the artists who will perform at the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's SONGWRITERS SERIES at the COUNTRY TO COUNTRY (C2C) festival in LONDON. The event will take place at INDIGO AT THE O2 on THURSDAY, MARCH 9th, 2023. The CMA SONGWRITERS SERIES showcase for artists and songwriters launched in 2005.

CMA VP/International Relations and Development MILLY OLYKAN said, “CMA SONGWRITERS SERIES is one of the most special events for us to present in LONDON each year, and has become an opportunity that our NASHVILLE community holds in high regard. Songwriters are the backbone of Country music, so to be able to showcase them in this way to such appreciative fans is an incredible honor. It is the perfect way to start the C2C weekend.”

Tickets for the event go on sale FRIDAY (12/2), at 10a local time.

