Future Leads

PANDORA has unveiled its TOP THUMB HUNDRED OF 2022, the annual ranking of the most-loved songs by PANDORA listeners, with FUTURE taking the top spot with “Wait For U” featuring DRAKE and TEMS. BAD BUNNY has the most songs on the list, with five. A countdown playlist launches today (11/29) and is hosted by PANDORA programmers J1 and MELONY TORRES. Listen here.

The list is based on PANDORA's "thumb" option for listeners to input a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on individual songs, helping PANDORA's algorithm to customize and personalize the listening experience. The company claims that it has recorded over 100 billion "thumbs" from users.

Check out PANDORA’s TOP THUMB HUNDRED 2022 playlist here.

