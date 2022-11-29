Fundraiser

KATZ MEDIA GROUP raised over $47,000 for the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA during its 12th annual membership drive. KATZ has raised almost $450,000 for the FOUNDATION and its STU OLDS Memorial Fund, named after the late KATZ CEO, over 12 years of the fundraising campaign.

KATZ CEO MARK GRAY said, “As a longstanding board member, I have seen first-hand how the money raised helps broadcasters facing challenging times. I’m incredibly proud of the enormous generosity of the KATZ team and their continued support to honor STU’s legacy and give back to those in our industry who need it most.”

KATZ TELEVISION GROUP Pres. LEO MACCOURTNEY said, “As a board member, I strongly believe in the FOUNDATION’s mission to help broadcasters who have fallen on hard times. The KATZ team has been a tremendous supporter of the FOUNDATION, and we are proud to continue that tradition.”

FOUNDATION Pres. TIM MCCARTHY added, “I can’t thank the wonderful employees of KATZ enough for their steadfast commitment to the FOUNDATION. The management team at KATZ is truly committed to supporting broadcasters in need.”

