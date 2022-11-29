Rose

Songwriter LIZ ROSE has renewed her global publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM). The GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, and SESAC Songwriter of the Year award winner is one of the first two songwriters inducted into the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHER's ASSOCIATION (NMPA), and was recently nominated for the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME in her first year of eligibility.

A frequent TAYLOR SWIFT collaborator, ROSE co-wrote the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" from SWIFT's "Red (TAYLOR's Version)" album. Recent credits include songs recorded by MAREN MORRIS, INGRID ANDRESS, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, and PARKER McCOLLUM, as well as the theme song from the FOX television series "MONARCH."

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN said, "LIZ is a modern-day legend in our business. She’s a world-renowned lyricist, successful business owner, noted advocate for songwriter rights at the highest level of government, engaged board member, and a fiercely loyal friend to all in her world. I’ve been fortunate enough to partner with her for over a decade, and I cannot understate how passionate and dedicated she is to her craft. Our entire WARNER CHAPPELL team is so proud to be a part of the next chapter in her historic body of work."

