Fundraiser

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC is partnering with CAMEO for CAMEO GOES COUNTRY, a holiday edition to benefit its philanthropic arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES. Country stars BRELAND, LEE BRICE, LOCASH, LAINEY WILSON and 14 other Country artists will kick off the holiday fundraising event on CAMEO TODAY, GIVING TUESDAY (11/29).

The campaign will allow fans to book and share personalized CAMEO videos from participating Country music stars in time for the holiday season, with all artists’ net earnings going towards ACM LIFTING LIVES’ work funding national music therapy programs and supporting various mental and physical health organizations across the country. Other participating artists include MATT STELL, JAMESON RODGERS, DYLAN SCOTT, THE CADILLAC THREE, and more.

The charitable holiday campaign, which launched TODAY, runs through FRIDAY DECEMBER 16th. Eighteen Country artists are on the roster, and will be available throughout the campaign for fans to book personalized messages.

Click here to book.

