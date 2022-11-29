Tomlin

GRAMMY winner CHRIS TOMLIN will host the new season of Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith. The series is based off the bestselling devotional book, Jesus Calling (by THOMAS NELSON), and will share stories of success, loss, heartbreak, and redemption told by people from all walks of life.



“Personally, I have always felt the heartbeat of Jesus Calling is so in line with my calling… to help people have an encounter with GOD,” said TOMLIN. “So, to be able to share story after story of God’s faithfulness in so many lives as this year's host is something I am honored to do.”



Season three will premiere on the streaming service UP FAITH & FAMILY on (3/2) and on the cable network UPtv (4/2).

« see more Net News