CUMULUS MEDIA and SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS have released their Podcast Download -- FALL 2022 Report, the ninth edition of the study of podcast listeners, with data on listener attitudes towards graphic content, video podcasts, and listening with children.

Among the highlights, a majority of respondents said they have no problem with graphic content or possibly objectionable material; the percentage of listeners preferring podcasts with video has increased, but 43% prefer audio-only podcasts; and half of weekly podcast listeners with children listen with their kids.

“Our new Podcast Download Report reveals that podcast listeners are comfortable with the content they choose,” said CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “Since listeners make a more active decision when choosing their podcasts, brand safety may be less of a concern with podcast advertising than with other forms of media.”

"Unlike push media like radio, TV or even social media, podcasting is a pull medium." said SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS Pres. JEFF VIDLER. "Podcast listeners choose from hundreds of thousands of podcasts to find the ones that speak to them directly. They know the content they’re signing up for. That means the advertiser can feel some comfort that the listener approves of that content."

See the complete report here.

