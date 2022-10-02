Morgan & Allen (Photo: Facebook)

After previously postponing their planned OCTOBER 1st wedding in FORT MYERS, FL as a result of Hurrican Ian (NET NEWS 10/3), EMI NASHVILLE's KYLIE MORGAN and VERGE RECORDS' JAY ALLEN tied the knot on SUNDAY (11/27) in FT. MYERS. But in a surprise twist, they revealed YESTERDAY (11/28) on social media that they weren't officially married because they forgot to get a marriage license, and were instead married YESTERDAY.

According to PEOPLE.com, the ceremony (albeit unofficial), happened at LA CASA TOSCANA in FT. MYERS witnessed by a group of 85 family members and friends. The bride took one week off the TYLER RICH tour to tie the knot. At the reception, the couple got matching tattoos reading, "I do," and guests were also offered the option to get small tattoos.

ALLEN, a former contestant on NBC's "THE VOICE," will release his new song, "No Present Like The Time," on FRIDAY (12/2) via ONErpm.

MORGAN and ALLEN got engaged at WHISKEY JAM in NASHVILLE in JUNE of 2021. They plan to honeymoon in BELIZE and BALI in 2023, according to PEOPLE.

