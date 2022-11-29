New Society

THE COLLEGE RADIO FOUNDATION is launching THE COLLEGE RADIO SOCIETY (CRS), a national organization for all college radio students, alumni, and supporters. The new society seeks members to participate in the mission of promoting the rich, ongoing history of college radio.

Starting at $3 per month, members are invited to share archival materials and memories and contribute to a growing online community in the newly created CRS FACEBOOK Group. The COLLEGE RADIO FOUNDATION, is a 501(c)3 non-profit, which also organizes the yearly WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY which unites over 700 college radio stations from over 50 countries, as well as VINYLTHON events.

Exec. Dir./COLLEGE RADIO FOUNDATION LORI QUICKE said, "We plan to have lots of events that will celebrate the important continuing legacy of college radio, including a podcast, zine and other (virtual and in-person) events if possible! There's lots of stories and history that we cannot afford to lose.”

