Takeoff (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency - Shutterstock.com)

Several sources are reporting that a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of MIGOS rapper TAKEOFF (KIRSHNIK KHARI BALL) in a HOUSTON Bowling alley on NOVEMBER 1st. HOTNEWHIPHOP.COM is reporting that 22-year-old LIL CAM (JOSHUA CAMERON) has been taken into police custody for reportedly possessing a weapon on the night of TAKEOFF's killing. The source notes that, at this time, no one is accusing him of pulling the trigger that left the MIGOS artist dead, but they did report “They know he killed TAKE but they don’t have enough to arrest him for murder. Because he had a gun and he is a felon, that’s enough to arrest him and hold him while they test the gun to see if it was used in the murder.”

CAM apparently has a record, previous charges include burglary, drug possession, and robbery in recent years. There is no official report or confirmation from HOUSTON authorities on the arrest and connection, but the investigation is ongoing. Click here to read more from BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT.

