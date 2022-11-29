New Shows

iHEARTMEDIA has announced a slate of comedy podcasts debuting in the next few months.

The shows include the recently-debuting "JORDAN KLEPPER FINGERS THE CONSPIRACY FROM THE DAILY SHOW," a six-episode limited series; GEORGE KAREMAN and DAN KLEIN's "MAN THINKERS," from WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK, also already available; "THE HISTORY OF CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM WITH SUSIE ESSMAN AND JEFF GARLIN," a rewatch series debuting in JANUARY; "ONWARD WITH ROSIE O'DONNELL" (working title), a weekly show coming in FEBRUARY; JASON ALEXANDER and PETER TILDEN hosting "REALLY? NO, REALLY?," also launching in FEBRUARY; AMBER RUFFIN and her sister LACEY LAMAR with "THE AMBER AND LACEY SHOW/THE LACEY AND AMBER SHOW" (working title), from the BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK and debuting sometime in 2023; and, also from BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK, "BOMBING WITH ERIC ANDRE," an interview show, scheduled for the SPRING.

“We are thrilled to share the newest slate of iHEARTPODCASTS, hosted by some of comedy’s biggest icons and hilarious new voices,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “We are so proud of the success our company has seen in the comedy podcast space and cannot wait to bring audiences even more laughs with these comedians in the coming months.”

