Founder/Chairman/CURB RECORDS and the MIKE CURB FOUNDATION, MIKE CURB is partnering with the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM and CEO LINDA CHAMBERS and will match fundraising campaign efforts to benefit the Museum, starting today, GIVING TUESDAY. He will do so through SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31st.

CHAMBERS said, MIKE CURB understands the need for nonprofits to raise money to be sustainable. Music is a common denominator that touches lives in many ways. We want everyone to feel a part of preserving music history by making a donation to the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM. MIKE CURB‘s generous offer to match funds makes even a small donation have a large impact.”

CURB added, “I was fortunate to work with JOE and LINDA CHAMBERS almost from the inception of their incredible journey building the magnificent MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM in NASHVILLE. We were especially proud to be able to work to conclude the relationship between the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM and the GRAMMY MUSEUM GALLERY which is now located inside the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM. Unfortunately, we recently lost JOE CHAMBERS, and we all worried about replacing his great talent, leadership and passion for this Museum. Fortunately, LINDA CHAMBERS has accepted the responsibility to be the CEO and lead the future of this great HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM. It is unbelievable the passion she has already shown and the success of the first major induction event that took place last week. JOE and LINDA have always believed all contributions, regardless of size, are important. In order to make sure this transition is smooth and successful, I have agreed to match up to $100,000 in gifts between now and the end of this year. LINDA and I would deeply appreciate any consideration you can give during this important moment.”

Donations can be made here.

