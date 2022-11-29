Heraldez

BUCK OWENS PRODUCTION CO. Country KUZZ-A-F/BAKERSFIELD, CA has promoted VANESSA HERALDEZ to fill its vacant evening host position. HERALDEZ has worked on the station's weekend staff for a year, and succeeds former night host "VIC D" DOMINGUEZ, who departed last month after five years.

PD BRENT MICHAELS said, "VANESSA brings a great energy, strong work ethic, and fun personality to our airwaves, and I’m excited for listeners to get to know her better in her new role."

