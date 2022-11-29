New On AIr Opportunity

WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated THE BERT SHOW has a rare opening for a cast member on the show. Host BERT WEISS is looking for that special candidate that has the magic to help elevate and grow with the show.

WEISS said, "I’m super pumped to be searching for the perfect on air compliment to join us on THE BERT SHOW. We're a syndicated show based out of ATLANTA (thebertshow.com). I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve put together over 20 years but equally excited to bring someone fresh to the show. I love how this show has evolved over the years and I’m looking for someone to blend in and share in our continuing evolution. I believe that all great shows are based on the balance of the people behind the mics. We all contribute to the success of THE BERT SHOW every day. This is a true TEAM.

Are you the right fit? Here's what they are looking for:

Are you real? Are you funny? Are you unique? Are you brave enough to be vulnerable? Can you authentically laugh at yourself and life? Can you come in with strong opinions but not be offended when others disagree with you? Can you put ego aside when there is an opportunity for others to shine? Are you mostly secure but not shy about sharing personal messiness? Do you love going out? Do you love/hate dating and are you willing to share your weekend fun? Are you digitally savvy? Do you have thick skin? Are you a great conversationalist? Do you like to have fun and be in an environment that is thirsty for unique creativity and content? The amount of radio experience you have is INCONSEQUENTIAL. We hire on personality, chemistry and fit.

Most of this sound like you? Then let’s get ya in here and do this show together! Shoot your shot! Send us anything you feel best highlights your unique personality to cohost@thebertshow.com.





