SCOTT ELLIS, the Dir./Content and Programming Operations for MID-WEST FAMILY's four-station cluster in SPRINGFIELD, MO, announced he’s changing careers and joining ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL/ALSAC as Advisor – Area Development for the SPRINGFIELD region. ELLIS, who has been with MID-WEST FAMILY for two years, will exit on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9th.

As SCOTT departs, MID-WEST FAMILY announces that effective immediately, Classic Rock KKLH (104.7 THE CAVE) PD MICHAEL HOLMES will add programming duties for Active Rock KQRA (Q102.1), and Country KOMG (105.1 THE BULL) PD RAY MICHAELS adds similar duties for Top 40 KOSP (92.9 THE BEAT).

MID-WEST FAMILY GM BRIAN TYNDALL said, “Many thanks to SCOTT ELLIS for all of the great work he has done to build both the on-air and online audiences of our stations in Southwest MISSOURI. We applaud his heart for service and know he will do great things for our community with his new role at ST. JUDE.”

