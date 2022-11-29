Marrapodi (Photo: Clare Schneider / NPR)

NPR has promoted Live Specials Lead and Acting VP/News Programming ERIC MARRAPODI to the permanent VP/News Programming position. MARRAPODI joined NPR in 2019 after four years as Senior Producer in WASHINGTON for NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT AND 11 years as Senior Producer at CNN.

Interim SVP/News and Editorial Dir. EDITH CHAPIN called MARRAPODI "a creative and thoughtful journalist, just the person we want making sure our audience is well served now and in the years ahead."

MARRAPODI said, "It's an amazing team at NPR. I'm grateful for the opportunity to do public service journalism at the highest level alongside everyone here. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

