Charese Fruge, Tiffany Hill

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with TIFFANY HILL, morning show co-host on AC WCVQ (Q108)/CLARKSVILLE, TN. HILL is a multi-format threat, also voice tracking shifts on Hot AC, Country and Classic Rock stations throughout her busy day.

Sharing some of the wisdom that she’s collected over the years, HILL says, “Believe in yourself. Your ideas are valid. Your opinions are valid. Try to not take things personally as everyone has a different background and experience that will shape the way they work with others. As such, all others’ ideas and opinions are valid as well. I have always loved the art of listening. Whether in an interview or conversation, truly hearing others is where we learn the most. Overthink less and second guess less. Make a decision and go all in!”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in our many related businesses. This week, find out about TIFFANY HILL. Read her story here.

