Q3 Results

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM third quarter 2022 net revenue rose 6% year-over-year to $41.3 million, with radio also up 6% to $38 million (17% higher than pre-pandemic third quarter 2019) and television up 7% to $3.2 million. The revenue numbers for 2022 were boosted by receipt of $2.6 million for an insurance claim that was credited to "other" revenue. Adjusted OBIDA was flat at $10 million, with radio down 10% to $14 million and television narrowing its loss 77% to $463,000.

“Our third quarter results reflect solid radio and consolidated revenue growth as well as the ongoing successful positioning of SBS as the leading Spanish-language audio, digital and live events platform in the U.S., with #1 rankings among the key demographic categories in NEW YORK CITY (home of our flagship WSKQ-FM, the most-listened to and most-streamed station in AMERICA), LOS ANGELES, MIAMI, SAN FRANCISCO, ORLANDO and PUERTO RICO,” said Chairman/CEO RAÚL ALARCÓN. “Our start-up ORLANDO and TAMPA station group continues to perform ahead of our expectations and our digital and mobile metrics continue in high-growth mode, while our live events in SAN DIEGO, ORLANDO, TAMPA, MIAMI and New YORK continue to draw arena-capacity crowds and record sponsorship participation into the fourth quarter.

“The Latino population will exhibit geometric increases in terms of size, purchasing power and socio-political influence in the decades to come and we remain wholly committed to growing our legacy partnership with the Hispanic community, as we have since our founding nearly forty years ago. SBS is uniquely positioned as the premier provider of Spanish-language audio content to a constituency of national scale with an exploding annual buying power of over $2.5 trillion.”

“Furthermore, we are proud to announce that SBS is the largest diverse owned-and-operated media company in the U.S, as certified by the NATIONAL MINORITY SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (NMSDC). Our aggregate audience continues to grow meaningfully across all media platforms, and we have never been in a stronger position to connect our brand partners with the most desirable consumer group in the nation.”

