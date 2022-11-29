SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz & Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky (Photo: Maro Hagopian / SiriusXM)

SIRIUSXM and MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES partnered to build and deliver two new geostationary communications satellites, the SXM-11 and SXM-12, increasing nteetotalumber of spacecraft in development by MAXAR to four, following the 2021 agreement to construct SXM-9 and SXM-10.

SIRIUSXM SVP/Satellite & Terrestrial Engineering & Operations BRIDGET NEVILLE commented, “This investment reaffirms our commitment to satellite content delivery systems and cutting-edge technology. SXM-11 and -12, along with SXM-9 and -10, will allow us to innovate and improve our service offerings for subscribers and will extend the continuous and reliable delivery of our audio entertainment content.”

MAXAR SVP Space CHRIS JOHNSON added, “This agreement, in combination with SXM-9 and -10 ordered last year, shows one of MAXAR’s greatest strengths — the advantage of performance at scale. These satellites will provide more capability to SIRIUSXM’s fleet, including an expanded service area and higher service quality. We continue to push for new ways to expand capability for commercial geostationary customers, keeping our leadership in this market secure and growing.”

MAXAR has been building satellites for SIRIUSXM for more than two decades, including the first-generation SIRIUS satellites launched in 2000, the second-generation SIRIUS satellites launched in 2009 and 2013, and the company’s current third-generation satellites, the first one of which started service in 2021. The delivery of SXM-11 and -12 will bring the number of MAXAR-built spacecraft for SIRIUSXM to 13.

