ATC MANAGEMENT has announced a trio of new manager partners, BRANDON SANCHEZ, JORDAN ALPER and BEN RAFSON, who will join manager partner FABIENNE LEYS and GM JESSICA FEKETE at the company's newly opened NEW YORK office in TRIBECA, adding to the existing LOS ANGELES and LONDON headquarters.

SANCHEZ, joining ATC after eight years with RVING INTL., and ALPER, formerly a talent buyer and producer at RED BULL MUSIC ACADEMY NY, TREVANNA ENTERTAINMENT and DOEK FESTIVAL and founder and resident DJ of underground party GARDENS, bring with them a joint management client, BROOKLYN-based singer, DJ and producer, YAEJI, while RAFSON, Executive Director of THE RISING ARTIST FOUNDATION, arrives with artist clients AVALON EMERSON and JACQUES GREENE. All three managers will continue to take on new management clients at ATC.

ATC NORTH AMERICA CEO JONNY DAWSON commented, “We are thrilled to launch our EAST COAST presence with such a stellar team. BEN is a huge talent with a formidable roster, BRANDON and JORDAN are true rising stars who have done a phenomenal job representing YAEJI's meteoric rise, and FAB is a universally respected and loved industry vet. We are really excited about the future of ATC – we believe there is no better home for culturally defining art.”

