Country singer/songwriter ALEXIS WILKINS has signed with APA for booking. Best known for recent single "Stand," the SADDLE UP RECORDS artist will be represented by JEFF HILL and APA's NASHVILLE TEAM for touring, sponsorship, television and literary endeavors. She is managed by WORTMAN WORKS' JULES WORTMAN and AVA EVANS.

APA’s JEFF HILL said, “We love the drive and talents of ALEXIS. She is a strong artist, songwriter and creative. When you have a package and a conviction like hers, we cannot go wrong. Looking forward to growing her career. When promoters call wanting an act back after their first booking, we are surely in for a great run.”

“You are who you surround yourself with, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such a wonderful group of people who understand the vision, support this music, and believe so much in the live show," said WILKINS, an ARKANSAS native who now lives in NASHVILLE. "I’m already so looking forward to what we’ve got in the pipeline. Excited for 2023, touring, and putting out this new era of music."

She is readying her next album project for early 2023.

