Report: UMG Buys Minority Stake In Independent Music Company [PIAS]
November 30, 2022
MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has acquired a 49% stake in independent music company, [PIAS]. No dollar figure has been announced. [PIAS] founders KENNY GATES and MICHEL LAMBOT remain in charge of the company and its two core divisions, [PIAS] LABEL GROUP, and [INTEGRAL] DISTRIBUTION AND LABEL SERVICES.
UMG and [PIAS] formed a strategic global alliance in JUNE 2021.
