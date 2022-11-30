New Deal

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has acquired a 49% stake in independent music company, [PIAS]. No dollar figure has been announced. [PIAS] founders KENNY GATES and MICHEL LAMBOT remain in charge of the company and its two core divisions, [PIAS] LABEL GROUP, and [INTEGRAL] DISTRIBUTION AND LABEL SERVICES.

UMG and [PIAS] formed a strategic global alliance in JUNE 2021.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.

« see more Net News