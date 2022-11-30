-
Acast Offers Self-Serve Ad Buying Platform
by Perry Michael Simon
November 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM (PT)
ACAST has unveiled a new self-serve advertising buying platform for its ACAST Marketplace. The platform, offering avails in over 88,000 podcasts, is available for ad purchases for as little as $250.
“Podcasts have the most highly engaged audiences of any form of media out there today and there should not be a barrier to entry for brands to connect with these listeners,” said Product Mgr. NIKLAS LAGERBERG. “With ACAST’s new self-serve platform dedicated purely to podcasts, we’ve created a unique opportunity for small businesses, as well as larger brands curious about podcast advertising, to dip their toes into the waters on a scale that works for their business needs and budgets.”