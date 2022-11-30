Say Hi To M.A.G.D.A.

iHEARTMEDIA's SPREAKER podcast platform has debuted a new brand safety technology for programmatic podcast advertising sales. "M.A.G.D.A: Machine Augmented Guard for Dynamic Advertising" transcribes programmatic ads in real time and can automatically categorize the ads and identify miscategorized ads. The technology has been tested with AUDIOBOOM using the platform during the midterms.

AUDIOBOOM VP/Research LANCE PATERSON said, "We've always worked to bring accuracy, brand safety, and value for podcasting to the fore. When clients and publishers can trust what they're getting, it improves the whole sales cycle and generates more revenue. This new technology steps up our game ahead of other platforms, gives our partners more reassurance, and our listeners a much more enjoyable experience."

The technology was named after SPREAKER Programmatic Ad Specialist MAGDA FRIETAS, who heads the company's ad quality division.

« see more Net News