Repping Sonos Radio

SIRIUSXM's AdsWIZZ has been tapped as the exclusive programmatic advertising sales representative for SONOS RADIO, the streaming audio service of home audio manufacturer SONOS. The deal is an expansion of the existing relationship between AdsWIZZ, parent SIRIUSXM, and SONOS and covers the UNITED STATES, CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, IRELAND, GERMANY, FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS, and AUSTRALIA.

AdsWIZZ VP/Strategic Partnerships MARSHA FISCHER said, “SONOS is a leader in sound experience. We share a commitment to making things easier for listeners. It’s empowering to be able to connect advertising exclusively with SONOS RADIO's inventory, which consists of expertly curated music stations, original shows, and more than 60,000 live broadcasts.”

SONOS RADIO Head of Commercial AMANDA DWYER added, “AdsWIZZ has proven to be a powerful ad tech provider, which made it an easy choice when considering monetisation opportunities. AdsWIZZ and its extended sales team really get it when it comes to the premium nature of the SONOS RADIO audience, our content offering and our differentiation in the audio entertainment market.”

