Digital Deal

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has inked a deal with Web3 firm DEFIENT for projects involving NFT collectibles. The first project under the arrangement will be "Archives," launching early in 2023 and described as a "digital museum" using blockchain technology with a gallery, exhibits, and "spotlights" on the song creation process.

WCM SVP/Creative Services ASHLEY WINTON said, “By embracing the power of blockchain technology, we can create impactful new revenue streams and creative opportunities for our songwriters while giving music fans access to unique experiences. Not only are (DEFIENT Founder/CEO) SIDNEY (SWIFT) and his whole team at DEFIENT experts in this space, but they also have deep roots in music and know how to champion the voices of creators.”

SWIFT said, "We're proud to be working with WARNER CHAPPELL as they expand into the web3 community that DEFIENT is already so ingrained in. Having started my career as a songwriter and producer, it’s exciting to join forces with a forward-thinking partner and work towards making it easier and more accessible for songwriters and artists to leverage web3 platforms. Together, we want to use technology to empower creatives and help them elevate their brands.”

WCM Co-Chair and CEO GUY MOOT and Co-Chair and COO CARIANNE MARSHALL added in a joint statement, “This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of music publishing. With DEFIENT’s support, we’ll be able to unlock new avenues in web3 on behalf of our songwriters and find different ways for them to grow their legacies and engage with fans.”

