Adds Affiliates

REMOTE NEWS SERVICE has added new clients, including MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KELO-A-K28CN/SIOUX FALLS, SD; KENTUCKY MOUNTAIN BIBLE COLLEGE Southern Gospel/Religion WMTC/VANCLEVE, KY-WBFC-A-W254DH/STANTON, KY (MOUNTAIN GOSPEL RADIO); and SALEM News-Talk WGTK (94.5 THE ANSWER)/GREENVILLE, SC.

