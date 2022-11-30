Collecting Donations For Kids

CUMULUS Classic Hip Hop KSZR (97.5 THE VIBE)/TUCSON is set to host its "DJs For PJs" pajama and book drive to benefit TUCSON kids in need this Holiday season.

This SATURDAY (11/3), KSZR will broadcast live from a local restaurant throughout the day for its first "DJs For PJs" event, collecting new pajamas, new or gently used children's books, and cash donations for TUCSON non-profit THE ANGEL HEART PAJAMA PROJECT.

KSZR PD BUZZ JACKSON said, "This is our first-ever 97.5 THE VIBE charity event and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with THE ANGEL HEART PAJAMA PROJECT. The work they do is incredibly important, and they are so full of heart. We can’t wait to find out how many pajamas and books we’re able to collect for TUCSON children in need of these basic necessities."

