CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KKMG (96.9 MAGIC FM)/COLORADO SPRINGS is holding an online benefit auction, "MAGIC FM Cares For CLUB Q: An Auction for the COLORADO HEALING FUND," to raise money for the families of the victims of the shooting at CLUB Q and others affected by the tragedy. The auction, running through DECEMBER 13th, will include items like guitars autographed by ONEREPUBLIC and the BROTHERS OSBORNE, a keyboard autographed by JVKE, a helmet autographed by DEADMAU5, tickets to ED SHEERAN’s DENVER concert next AUGUST 19th, and SNOOP DOGG's concert in COLORADO SPRINGS this DECEMBER 22nd, vinyl autographed by OZZY OSBOURNE and MEGAN TRAINOR, and autographed memorabilia from SELENA GOMEZ, ELLIE GOULDING, CARLY RAIE JEPSEN, IMAGINE DRAGONS, WEEZER, ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS, RISE AGAINST, JIMMY EAT WORLD, and THE 1975.

PD/Afternoon host JEFF HABER said, “We want to help the families of the victims and those affected by the CLUB Q tragedy. Personally, I felt sick when I woke up to the news of the shooting and was just devastated hearing about what the LGBTQ+ community is going through. We want to be an ally and to help our COLORADO SPRINGS community heal any way possible. That's why we started MAGIC FM Cares For CLUB Q. We thank everyone who bids on these very special auction items - and also thank our artist friends and supporters who really stepped up to donate some one-of-a-kind items that music fans will love.”

