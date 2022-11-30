Chafin

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING and CHROMATIC MUSIC have signed a co-publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based songwriter/producer AARON CHAFIN, whose work spans a variety of genres. The deal includes CHAFIN's full catalog, as well as future works.

CHAFIN's songs have been cut by DRAKE WHITE, CASSADEE POPE, SARAH REEVES, ROZES, KYD THE BAND, SAM TINNESZ and many others, and he produced MICAH TYLER's recent Christian radio hit, "Amen." On the sync side, CHAFIN’s work has been heard in ads for DELL, INTEL, AMAZON and SAMSUNG and television series including “AMERICAN KINGDOM,” “ALMOST FAMILY,” “THE BOLD TYPE," and “SELLING SUNSET.”

CHAFIN is the second signing for CHROMATIC, songwriter TOFER BROWN's joint venture with CONCORD, following the signing of LAUREN HUNGATE in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/13).

“We, alongside TOFER BROWN and CHROMATIC MUSIC, are incredibly excited to work with AARON CHAFIN,” said CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP A&R BRAD KENNARD. "AARON is a uniquely gifted songwriter and producer who’s already having success across Country, Pop, Alternative, and in the film and television world. He’s a perfect match for CONCORDs desire to win in every musical arena.”

CHAFIN said, “Super excited to be joining CHROMATIC MUSIC and CONCORD for my publishing. The opportunities presented from the team were undeniable from the beginning, and I feel more than confident within their worldwide network of collaborations."

Added BROWN, “After our first time working together a couple of years ago, I knew I had to be a part of AARON’s musical journey. He is one of the most talented producer/writers that I’ve worked with. I am so impressed by his diversity in production and his ability to jump from genre to genre –and to do it all so well is so inspiring. There is no limit to his talent and professionalism, and I am excited to work with him, alongside my CONCORD family.”

