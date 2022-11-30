Bond Sale

BLOOMBERG is reporting that APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT is selling a $1.65 billion music royalties bond for CONCORD MUSIC ROYALTIES, backed by CONCORD's interest in the CREED, GENESIS, PHIL COLLINS, MIKE + THE MECHANICS, and EVANESCENCE song catalogs. A source told BLOOMBERG that an anchor order has already been secured for much of the debt.

A presale report cited by BLOOMBERG suggests that KROLL RATING BOND AGENCY will be assigning the CONCORD securities an A+ rating. CONCORD responded to the report by saying that it is "considering selling bonds" but referring the reporter to APOLLO, which declined to comment.

