Report: Apollo Global Management To Sell Bond Backed By Concord Music Royalty Rights
by Perry Michael Simon
November 30, 2022 at 7:26 AM (PT)
BLOOMBERG is reporting that APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT is selling a $1.65 billion music royalties bond for CONCORD MUSIC ROYALTIES, backed by CONCORD's interest in the CREED, GENESIS, PHIL COLLINS, MIKE + THE MECHANICS, and EVANESCENCE song catalogs. A source told BLOOMBERG that an anchor order has already been secured for much of the debt.
A presale report cited by BLOOMBERG suggests that KROLL RATING BOND AGENCY will be assigning the CONCORD securities an A+ rating. CONCORD responded to the report by saying that it is "considering selling bonds" but referring the reporter to APOLLO, which declined to comment.