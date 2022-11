Event Kicks Off Thursday

CUMULUS Top 40 WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS kicks off its 26th annual MAKE-A-WISH REQUEST-A-THON tomorrow (12/1) on the SMILEY MORNING SHOW.

The event, in which listeners can make song requests for the price of a donation, is an over-36 hour live broadcast to benefit MAKE-A-WISH OHIO, KENTUCKY & INDIANA.

« see more Net News