Jurevics (Photo: Tim Bauer) and Finn (Photo: Hussein Katz)

AUDIBLE has promoted Head of International SUSAN JUREVICS to Chief Brand and International Officer, continuing to report to CEO BOB CARRIGAN. In addition, Head of Content Marketing JAMES FINN has been named Head of Global Brand and Content Marketing, with regional leadership continuing to report to JUREVICS.

“During her tenure at AUDIBLE, Susan has made a tremendous impact growing and developing our international business,” said CARRIGAN. “As SUSAN is also a veteran entertainment and brand executive, her multi-faceted expertise will take our brand to the next level as we continue to scale globally.

“Critical reception to our content marketing campaigns continues to gather momentum under JAMES’s leadership, so expanding his influence across all of our touchpoints and stakeholders will further unify our brand expression globally.”

“AUDIBLE is a brand uniquely beloved by audiences worldwide, who listen to Audible storytelling in 47 languages,” said JUREVICS, a former brand marketing executive at J.K. ROWLING's POTTERMORE, SONY, SHISEIDO, and NICKELODEON. “The opportunity to continue to spread the joy of listening inspires me every day. My team and I look forward to the exciting work of evolving our brand globally and with strategic focus.”

“AUDIBLE is an iconic brand that has taken millions of listeners to worlds beyond their imagination,” said FINN, formerly at 20TH CENTURY FOX. “I’m humbled and incredibly excited to continue championing the incredible award-winning projects that our creators are developing for a global audience.

