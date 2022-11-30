New Podcast

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, which hired recent HARVARD graduate and conservative commentator JULIE HARTMAN to host podcasts, news video, and talk radio fill-ins earlier this year (NET NEWS 5/26), has given HARTMAN a podcast on the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK. "TIMELESS WITH JULIE HARTMAN" will post as a YOUTUBE video TUESDAYS through FRIDAYS at 4p (ET) and will then be distributed as a podcast.

HARTMAN, who has been co-hosting a podcast and YOUTUBE series with DENNIS PRAGER, which will be joining the SALEM NEWS CHANNEL lineup SATURDAY (12/3), said, “Many Americans, especially my age, have regrettably lost the understanding that we’ve been passed the treasure of civilization -- that it’s our obligation to guard and burnish it for the next generation. I intend to reawaken this responsibility in my audience, I also hope to reignite the spark that there is so much more in life to consider than just the politics that we rehash all day.”

« see more Net News