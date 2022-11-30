Early Bird Tickets Now On Sale

RELIX will host the fourth annual RELIX MUSIC CONFERENCE on APRIL 17-18, 2023, at BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE. The conference brings together top executives, thinkers and artists in the music industry for panels, intimate discussions, musical conversations and keynote speeches. This year's event will feature more than 40+ speakers, a variety of topics from every facet of the music industry and some of the industry's notable names.

The first round of programming will be announced in JANUARY, 2023. Early bird tickets are available TODAY (11/30).

VARIETY's Executive Editor/Music SHIRLEY HALPERIN said, “Incredibly informative, both of the moment and forward-thinking, the RELIX MUSIC CONFERENCE is a can’t-miss for anyone in the live entertainment business.”

BROOKLYN BOWL Co-founder PETER SHAPIRO added, “We are super excited to bring the RELIX MUSIC CONFERENCE to NASHVILLE. I can’t believe it’s been three years since we hosted the last one. Wow - we have all been through a lot since then! Now, to get to do it at the BOWL in NASHVILLE, it’s going to be a lot of fun to all get together again."

