TV Show Audio On TuneIn

A streaming channel comprised of the podcast versions of several UNIVISION television shows has joined the lineup at TUNEIN. "UNIVISION TOP TV SHOWS" includes the audio version of shows including UNIVISION REPORTA, DESPIERTA AMÉRICA, EL GORDO Y LA FLACA, and NOTICIERO UNIVISION from UNIVISION's UFORIA audio network.

“UNIVISION is an iconic media network which plays an essential role in entertaining and informing Spanish-language audiences,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “By adding simulcast distribution of UFORIA PODCAST audio versions of UNIVISION's programs to TUNEIN, we are able to meet the streaming needs and content expectations of our Hispanic and Latino listeners, who are among the fastest growing audiences for streaming audio content.”

“The demand for Spanish-language entertainment content has never been greater, and our partnership with TUNEIN enables us to amplify UFORIA and leading UNIVISION programming through an expansive and innovative distribution network,” said UNIVISION RADIO Pres. JESUS LARA. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue to evolve our rapidly growing audio footprint and engage our consumers wherever they choose to listen.”

