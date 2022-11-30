Murphy

QUEENB RADIO/MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA GROUP WISCONSIN has named industry veteran DAVE MURPHY WISCONSIN Group OM, and PD for Classic Hits KIYX (SUPERHITS 106.1)/SAGEVILLE, IA. In his new role, MURPHY will be responsible for brand management of SUPERHITS 106.1, as well as oversight of Country WGLR/LANCASTER, WI, Top 40 WPVL (EXTREME 107.1)/PLATTEVILLE, WI and Sports WPVL-A (ESPN Radio)/PLATTEVILLE.

MURPHY will continue to host WGLR's "Afternoon Cruise With MURPH" and nights on KIYX, as well as his Classic Country SUNDAY morning show on WGLR. He joined QUEENB in 2019 after 15 years with iHEARTMEDIA's WRIT (95.7 BIG FM)/MILWAUKEE.

"DAVE brings 35 years of major market radio experience to our QUEENB RADIO stations," said VP/Market Manager HERB CODY. "We are excited to have him on the team."

MURPHY added, "I am honored to have been chosen to help lead the daily operations and programming of QUEENB RADIO WISCONSIN. Over the past three-plus years, I've gained tremendous respect for our hard-working team members and the difference each of them makes in the local communities we serve. I'm excited to begin my new role and continue to be a part of taking all of our stations to the next level."

