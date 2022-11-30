LMA

COSTA MEDIA BOSTON, LLC is adding a second signal in the WASHINGTON market with the LMA of SIGNAL ABOVE LLC low power TV station WDCN-LD (LA NUEVA 87.7)/FAIRFAX, VA, a "Franken FM" LPTV using its analog audio as an FM radio station. COSTA bought Regional Mexican WFAX-A-W264DB (LA PANTERA 100.7 Y 1220 AM)/FALLS CHURCH, VA-WASHINGTON earlier this year.

"The dual stations place us in a solid strategic position in the Spanish-language radio market to increase substantially the share of the total radio revenue in DC," said COSTA MEDIA Managing Partner JOSÉ M. VILLAFAÑE. "As we expand in D.C. with a second station, we have an opportunity to create and forge partnerships in the community to super-serve the DMV local Latinx and bilingual radio listeners through our formats. Our mission is to serve the Latino communities in WASHINGTON DC, DELAWARE, MARYLAND, and VIRGINIA by combining Regional Mexican and Spanish Urban formats and provide the best local content to become (the) #1 Spanish radio media group in the market."

President of Programming GERARDO LÓPEZ added, "Radio audiences have become more diverse in the U.S., and we aim to entertain and inform through our premium content. We believe in the power of the community and through radio, our focus is to work with local community leaders, politicians, and business owners."

