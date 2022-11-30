Gone Fishin'

Veteran ALBANY, NY programmer and air personality RANDY McCARTEN took to the airwaves and followed that with a FACEBOOK post announcing that he’d be retiring from iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WRVE (99.5 THE RIVER)’s morning show on FRIDAY 12/9.

McCARTEN was at the station for 26 years total, spending many of those in the PD chair, and the past 2 ½ years waking up the CAPITAL DISTRICT with RACHEL DAVIS. The move wraps up a 40-year radio career, and allows McCARTEN to not only lose his alarm clock, but also continue his successful audio book recording business.

Listen to the announcement here.

