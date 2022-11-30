Johnson

Singer-songwriter NAOMI COOKE JOHNSON has signed a worldwide music publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. JOHNSON co-wrote the RIAA Gold-Certified Top 10 hit “Buy My Own Drinks" for her former band, RUNAWAY JUNE, among ithers.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Sr. Dir./A&R CHRISTINA WILTSHIRE said of JOHNSON, "NAOMI is intuitive, smart, forward-thinking and knows exactly who she is. We’re very excited to be on her team as she takes this next step in her artist career."

