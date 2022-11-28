Most Listened To Songs Of 2022

iHEARTMEDIA has released its list of top artists listened to in AMERICA in 2022 and DOJA CAT is at the top, reaching an audience of more than 3.6 billion people. HARRY STYLES, ED SHEERAN, JUSTIN BIEBER and THE WEEKND round out the top 5. The #1 song, “Stay” by THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER reached an audience of more than 1.2 billion in the U.S.

iHEART’s broadcast radio stations reach 90% of U.S. adults each month and listeners interact through both radio + streaming. This captures a holistic view of what’s actually trending across the country and tallies the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across over 850 iHEARTRADIO stations and on the iHEARTRADIO app.

Click here to see the full list.

