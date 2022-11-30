Defendant

SIRIUSXM's telemarketing practices are once again the subject of a lawsuit, this time a case in U.S. DISTRICT COURT for the Central District of ILLINOIS alleging that the satellite and streaming audio subscription service called consumers in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's "Do Not Call Registry."

The suit, styled as a class action, was filed in the names of plaintiffs JULIE CAMPBELL of MAHOMET, IL, KEITH SADAUSKAS of VANCOUVER, WA, DIANA BICKFORD of NORRIDGEWOCK, ME, and KERRIE MULHOLLAND of BURGAW, NC, who allege that SIRIUSXM is "well aware of its illegal calling practices" and has settled two other class actions in the past decade with $60 million in payments, but nevertheless continued the practice of making unsolicited calls. Two of the plaintiffs all say that they bought or leased cars before the settlement of one of the previous class action cases yet got the unwanted calls anyway.

