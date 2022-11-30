Rivers

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP/ROCHESTER, NY names NIK RIVERS as OM for AC WRMM (WARM 101.3), Adult Hits WFKL (FICKLE 93.3), and Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE). RIVERS replaces OM MIKE MCCOY, who recently moved to PHOENIX for family reasons.

RIVERS was previously PD of WZNE from 2008-2013. Most recently, RIVERS was Brand Manager at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Rock WBUF/BUFFALO and PD at former ENTERCOM Alternative WLKK (107.7 ALTERNATIVE BUFFALO)/BUFFALO. The new position reunites RIVERS with GM MIKE NINNIE as well as several other staff members.

“After eight years in BUFFALO, I am beyond excited to make the move back to ROCHESTER and rejoin the amazing team at STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP. I am looking forward to working with the incredible talent at WARM 101.3 (WRMM), 94.1 THE ZONE (WZNE), and FICKLE 93.3 (WFKL). The stations, and the cluster as a whole, are market leaders, and I am looking forward to continuing the great run of success that they have had in WESTERN NEW YORK while bringing a new attitude and passion to the group to help lead it into the future. I want to thank STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP'S SVP OF PROGRAMMING BOB THORNTON, Rochester General Manager MIKE NINNIE, and Alternative Format Captain JOSH VENABLE for entrusting me to lead SMG rochester, and for the chance to come back home."

