iHEARTRADIO has released its list of the most listened to Country artists in AMERICA for 2022. Topping the list, in order, are LUKE COMBS at #1, followed by MORGAN WALLEN and LUKE BRYAN. Rounding out the top 10 are JASON ALDEAN and THOMAS RHETT, followed by SAM HUNT, KENNY CHESNEY, DUSTIN LYNCH, ZAC BROWN BAND and KANE BROWN. This list tallies the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across more than 850 iHEARTRADIO stations and the iHEARTRADIO app.

The most listened to Country song in America this year is “'Til You Can’t” by CODY JOHNSON. Below is the list of the rest of the top 10, which includes two songs from WALLEN.

2. “Take My Name,” PARMALEE

3. “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” JASON ALDEAN

4. “Thinking ‘Bout You,” DUSTIN LYNCH feat. MACKENZIE PORTER

5. “23,” SAM HUNT

6. “Sand In My Boots,” MORGAN WALLEN

7. “Wasted On You,” MORGAN WALLEN

8. “If I Didn’t Love You,” JASON ALDEAN & CARRIE UNDERWOOD

9. “Damn Strait,” SCOTTY McCREERY

10. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” ELLIE KING & MIRANDA LAMBERT

