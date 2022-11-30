McVie (Photo: Photo: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons Under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license))

She was the singer, songwriter and keyboardist for FLEETWOOD MAC and a vital part of the group’s success of the late 1970’s. CHRSTINE MCVIE has passed away following a short illness at the age of 79.

Her family posted on her official FACEBOOK page, saying, “On behalf of CHRSTINE MCVIE’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of CHRSTINE’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep CHRSTINE in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP CHRSTINE MCVIE.”

The band paid tribute to MCVIE on TWITTER, saying, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of CHRSTINE MCVIE. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished CHRSTINE deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Along with her contributions as a singer and keyboardist, MCVIE created the artwork for FLEETWOOD MAC’S 1970 record “KILN HOUSE,” and also released three solo albums. MCVIE was inducted to the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 1998.

