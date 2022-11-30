10-Year Anniversary

The three-day SHAKY KNEES MUSIC FESTIVAL takes place May 5-7, 2023, at Central Park in downtown Atlanta, with over 60 bands on four stages, including THE KILLERS, THE LUMINEERS, MUSE, GRETA VAN FLEET, and THE FLAMING LIPS.

The festival, which celebrates its 10th year, will begin presale of 3-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets starting FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2nd at 11a (ET), followed by a general on sale at 1p (ET).

For show and ticket info click here.

« see more Net News