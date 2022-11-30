Lewis

Ripped from the headlines: “iHEARTMEDIA and GOOGLE have agreed to pay $9.4 million to settle FTC lawsuits over allegations of deceptive ads promoting GOOGLE’s PIXEL 4 smartphone,” reports LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

LEWIS continued, “29,000 deceptive endorsements by radio personalities aired promoting their use of and experience with Google's Pixel 4. And while it sounds like these ads only aired on the mothership (the FM/AM stick) and not posted on social media – now would be a great time to brush up on the rules (on-air and online).

“You should also spend a few minutes reading the FTC’s fine print. Also, this is super important:

“Never assume FACEBOOK or INSTAGRAM’s "PAID" built-in disclosure through their branded content tools is sufficient. The FTC still wants to see a clear disclosure with ad, sponsored, or promotion.”

